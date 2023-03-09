Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,176 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 195.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

