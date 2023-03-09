Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,206 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

FANG opened at $142.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.60.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.