Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $996,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
Shares of OGN stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
