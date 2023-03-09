Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $996,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

