Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,634 shares of company stock worth $8,804,183. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

