Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 67,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,303,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $312.13 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.