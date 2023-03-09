Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,915 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

