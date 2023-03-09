Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,157 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 231.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,227,000 after acquiring an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $3,840,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $141.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.20. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $99.28 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

