Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,705 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 157.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $79.30 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

