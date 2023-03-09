Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading Up 0.4%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 579,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 697,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 75.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 559,078 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 893.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,294,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,164,068 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 79.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 722,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 319,516 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the third quarter worth about $5,915,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 564.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 516,629 shares during the last quarter.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

