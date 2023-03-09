Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

