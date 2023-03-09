Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECK. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading

