TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.44

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.44 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 46897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

In other TechTarget news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other TechTarget news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957 in the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.