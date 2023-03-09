TD Securities Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 98.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ECN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

ECN stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.52. 1,142,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,763. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.57 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

