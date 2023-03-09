TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,401,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 547% from the previous session’s volume of 371,178 shares.The stock last traded at $10.20 and had previously closed at $10.19.

TCV Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Institutional Trading of TCV Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in TCV Acquisition by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

