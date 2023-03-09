TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

