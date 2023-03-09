TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 375.2% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 6,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $554.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

