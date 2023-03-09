TCG Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

