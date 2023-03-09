TCG Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

