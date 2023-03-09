TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,953 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of TaskUs worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TaskUs by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 811,728 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TaskUs by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth $9,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 415,563 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 167,102 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TASK opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.11.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

