Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. Talon International shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 43,100 shares.
Talon International Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
About Talon International
Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions, and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees, and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.
