Synapse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.85 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Synapse has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $168.76 million and $19.85 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

