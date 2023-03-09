Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €124.00 by Berenberg Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €124.00 ($131.91) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SY1. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €107.00 ($113.83) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday.

SY1 opened at €96.14 ($102.28) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($78.17). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.61.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

