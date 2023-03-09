Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €107.00 ($113.83) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($129.79) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($119.15) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($129.79) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SY1 stock traded down €0.06 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching €95.60 ($101.70). 387,887 shares of the stock were exchanged. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a one year high of €73.48 ($78.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.61.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.