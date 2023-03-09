Symbol (XYM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $694,043.67

Symbol (XYM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $194.85 million and approximately $694,043.67 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

