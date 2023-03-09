SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $34.14 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $254.51 million and approximately $34.14 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00427757 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,253.19 or 0.28914107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.