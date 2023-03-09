SuRo Capital (SSSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th.

SuRo Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

SSSS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 18,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,155. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at SuRo Capital

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Allison Green acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 127,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSSS shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.