SuRo Capital (SSSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSSGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th.

SSSS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 18,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,155. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.73.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Allison Green acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 127,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSSS shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

