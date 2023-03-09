Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells $679,600.00 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $679,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,043.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $33.34 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 781,126 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 439,949 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 361,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 135,270 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Stories

