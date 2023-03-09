Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.61

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.61 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.45). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 78,043 shares traded.

Surface Transforms Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.55. The stock has a market cap of £90.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,825.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

