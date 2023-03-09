Surevest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NOBL stock opened at $90.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

