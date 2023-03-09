Surevest LLC Invests $109,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW opened at $142.25 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $246.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day moving average is $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,088 shares of company stock worth $32,192,040 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

