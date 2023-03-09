Surevest LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Surevest LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $30.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

