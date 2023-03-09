Surevest LLC Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Surevest LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

