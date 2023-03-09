Surevest LLC Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Twilio by 8.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 149.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 744,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.96.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $72.39 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

