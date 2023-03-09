Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Insider Kevin Martin Burke Sells 60,000 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 1.3 %

SUP opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.17 million, a PE ratio of 615.00 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 629,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 145,084 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 54,313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 230,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Featured Articles

