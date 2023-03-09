Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Insider Kevin Martin Burke Sells 60,000 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Superior Industries International Stock Down 1.3 %
SUP opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.17 million, a PE ratio of 615.00 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
Featured Articles
