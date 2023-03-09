Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 4% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.21. 1,272,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,068,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.30.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,046,020.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the sale, the executive now owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,892.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,804 shares of company stock worth $9,014,572 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

