SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 4.5% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 1,008,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,122,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $15,318,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.