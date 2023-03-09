SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 4.5% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 1,008,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,122,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
SunPower Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.