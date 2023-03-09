SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Cowen upped their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
SunPower Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 4,439,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,417. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Trading of SunPower
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.