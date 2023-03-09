SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Cowen upped their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 4,439,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,417. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 38,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SunPower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,180,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

