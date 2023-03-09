Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh Purchases 15,973,743 Shares

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 15,973,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $16,772,430.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,395,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,565,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 10.1 %

SMMT stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

