Summit Global Investments Sells 240 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $173.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

