Summit Global Investments Reduces Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.1 %

BMO opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.74. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.75.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.