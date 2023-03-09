Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

Insider Activity

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $290.18 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

