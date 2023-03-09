Summit Global Investments Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $299.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.06. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

