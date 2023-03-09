Summit Global Investments Has $2.62 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $138.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

