Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $123.04 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $125.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Profile



Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading

