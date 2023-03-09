Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

BRMK opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. The company had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently -48.28%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

