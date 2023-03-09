Summit Global Investments Buys 413 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in General Motors were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

