Summit Global Investments Acquires New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 227,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,542 shares of company stock worth $1,878,984. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

