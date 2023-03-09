Streamr Achieves Market Cap of $25.69 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Streamr has a total market cap of $25.69 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00427166 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,881.33 or 0.28873623 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

