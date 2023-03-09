Strategic Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,039 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

NYSE SAN remained flat at $3.98 on Thursday. 749,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,225. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also

