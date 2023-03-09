Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 41,988 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,988 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

